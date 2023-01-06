Canadians in northwestern Mexico are being told to shelter in place, and avoid airports, as violence rocks the province of Sinaloa (sin-ah-LOW-ah).

Clashes between cartel drug gangs and security forces began yesterday (Thursday), after the arrest of the son of Mexico’s notorious drug cartel boss, “El Chapo.”

Airports in the area, including the popular resort of Mazatlan, have been closed after gunfire erupted on surrounding streets.

Roadblocks, set up by both drug gangs and Mexican troops, are scattered across the region.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire