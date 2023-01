Premier David Eby will be in attendance at the upcoming BC Natural Resources Forum. (BCNRF)

Eby will be providing the keynote address during the Celebrating 20 Years Banquet on January 17th.

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of BC’s Premier engaging at the BCNRF.

The BCNRF will take place from January 17th to 19th at the Prince George Civic Centre.

A draft program of the event can be found here.