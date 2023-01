A new variant of COVID-19 has been found in Canada.

The strain known as XBB15 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron subvariant XBB and has been called the most transmissible COVID strain so far by the World Health Organization.

There have been 21 cases detected in Canada.

The new variant has been spreading rapidly in the northeastern United States and accounts for about 70 per cent of new infections there.

–With files from the Vista National Newswire