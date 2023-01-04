Prospective home buyers in BC now have a chance to draw a breath before completing their purchase.
The new provincial law allowing a three-day cooling-off period went into effect yesterday (Tuesday).
That’s to allow purchasers to do their due diligence, like arranging inspections and to arrange financing.
There is a penalty if the buyer pulls out of the deal.
- Advertisement -
It’s been set at 0.25 per cent of the value of the home.
So the penalty for withdrawing from a $500,000 house purchase would be $1,250.
–With files from the Vista National Newswire