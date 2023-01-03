Property values in Northern BC are continuing to rise.

BC Assessment has released their property value assessments, with numbers in the North increasing almost across the board.

“Most northern home owners can generally expect to see a rise of about 5 per cent to 20 per cent when they receive their notices in early January,” said Northern BC Deputy Assessor Teria Penner.

“I want to emphasize that assessments are based on July 1st, 2022. While the local real estate market has seen some shifts, it is important to compare your assessment with similar properties that sold around July 1st.”

On average around the North:

Prince George is seeing a 12 per cent increase

Vanderhoof is seeing a 16 per cent increase

Fraser Lake is seeing a 31 per cent increase

Fort St. James is seeing a 12 per cent increase

Quesnel is seeing a 12 per cent increase

Williams Lake is seeing a 16 per cent increase

More details on individual properties can be found on the BC Assessment website.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions,” Penner said.

“Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1st, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January.”