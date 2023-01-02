Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino says Ottawa is looking at a “variety of options” to carry out a planned buyback of banned firearms.

Those include enlisting outside help.

Police chiefs across the country have urged the feds not to rely on resource-strapped police services for help on the buyback.

Mendicino says the program will involve police, but Ottawa is working with other levels of government, industry leaders, and potential third parties.

In 2020, the government announced a ban through order-in-council on more than 1,500 models and variants of what it sees as assault-style firearms, such as the AR-15 and the Ruger Mini-14.

It said those guns have no place in hunting or sport-shooting.

–With files from the Vista National Newswire