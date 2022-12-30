There were few surprises at the top of this year’s list of baby names, with many champions returning from years prior.

The province has released the list of the most popular baby names this year:

Noah

Olivia

Liam

Theodore

Jack

Emma

Lucas

Leo

Sofia

The exact numbers surrounding baby names are not yet finalized because the year is not yet over.

Noah jumped up the rankings two spots, finishing third behind Olivia and Liam last year.

Lucas, Leo, and Sofia were all top name newcomers, while Benjamin, Charlotte, Oliver and Ava all fell out of the spotlight year-over-year.

For the most popular names each year from 1922-2021 (and 2022 when the data is finalized), click here.

For other provincial naming statistics, click here.