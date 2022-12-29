One of the two people charged in the killing of an Ontario Provincial Police officer on Tuesday had been banned from owning firearms for life.

Constable Greg Pierschala was shot as he responded to a call about a car in a ditch about 35 kilometres south of Hamilton.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry have been charged with first-degree murder.

Their next court appearance is set for January 17th.

McKenzie was out on bail on further firearms-related charges, laid last year.

He had been banned for life from owning guns in 2018.

–With files from the Vista National Newswire