Just like Santa sees you when you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake, don’t fret, this winter storm will not stop him from delivering toys and trinkets to every house in Canada.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD tracks Santa every Christmas Eve.

A NORAD official says, living in the North Pole, Santa is used to the freezing cold and heavy snowfall gripping the country so this weather will not deter him.

NORAD plans to have 1,500 volunteers on Christmas Eve answering phone calls from children who want to know where Santa is.



-Files from Wendy Gray