Christmas came early for Jacqueline Krause, who might be rethinking her holiday shopping after waking up a million dollars richer.

The Prince George woman took home $1,000,000 in December 14th’s 6/49 draw.

She found out while she was at work – “I was filled with disbelief!”

Her first call was to her husband – “He was also in disbelief!”

Krause is looking at renovating her house with the money and is planning on heading to Europe not too far from now.

The ticket was purchased from Walmart.