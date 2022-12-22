No matter where you are in the province, the weather has been extreme and unusual.

Sliding from heavy snow to frigid cold the farther north you go, the need for power to stay warm and functioning has reached a new high.

Last night (Wednesday) between 5:00 and 6:00, BC Hydro says electricity consumption was over 10,900 megawatts, the highest on record.

“The extreme cold has British Columbians turning up the heat and as a result, we are experiencing record-breaking electricity demand,” said Susie Rieder, a BC Hydro spokesperson.

“Last night’s consumption was more than 15 percent higher than the peak hourly demand recorded last Wednesday before the cold snap began.”

The previous record, 10,800 megawatts, had a long reign at the top – two days.

Prior to this week, the record was 10,762 megawatts on December 27th, 2021.