Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsAnother temperature record falls in Prince George area as extreme cold continues
FeaturedNews

Another temperature record falls in Prince George area as extreme cold continues

By Darin Bain
Prince George - December 20th, 2022 (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

For the third day, in a row, Prince George has set record cold temperatures.

“Officially, we hit -38.9 this morning, the old record for December 21st, was -35.1 set back in 2008,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Trevor Smith.

Smith added that yesterday’s temperature officially reached -41.1, which was also a record.

Smith said the forecast is still extremely cold for a couple of more days.

- Advertisement -

“Tonight we’re looking at values close to records for the day so Prince George tonight (Wednesday) is expected to go down to -37,” Smith said.

“That’s overnight and tomorrow morning. So the record for Prince George tomorrow is -39, so we’ll be close to record values tonight.”

Much of the province remains under an extreme cold warning.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News