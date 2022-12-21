For the third day, in a row, Prince George has set record cold temperatures.
“Officially, we hit -38.9 this morning, the old record for December 21st, was -35.1 set back in 2008,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Trevor Smith.
Smith added that yesterday’s temperature officially reached -41.1, which was also a record.
Smith said the forecast is still extremely cold for a couple of more days.
“Tonight we’re looking at values close to records for the day so Prince George tonight (Wednesday) is expected to go down to -37,” Smith said.
“That’s overnight and tomorrow morning. So the record for Prince George tomorrow is -39, so we’ll be close to record values tonight.”
Much of the province remains under an extreme cold warning.