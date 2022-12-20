The arctic air mass that’s settled over BC has snapped a couple of temperature records in the Prince George and Vanderhoof areas.

“Yesterday (Monday) we broke the lowest daytime high temperature, that only got to -26.3, the previous record was -24.4,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sehkon.

“This morning (Tuesday), looks like we have likely broken a temperature record unofficially. Looks like Prince George got -40.5 this morning at 8:00 a.m., the previous record for today is -40.”

Sekhon added that both of those temperature records were set in 1924.

He noted that after Thursday, it will remain cold, but not as extreme as what were seeing.

“We will see some snow on Friday most likely, and that will mark the transition into a little bit more seasonable weather, getting close to averages by Christmas,” Sekhon said.

Most of the province remains under an extreme cold warning, or a snowfall warning.