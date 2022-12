York Regional police say six people are dead after a mass shooting in a condominium in Vaughn, north of Toronto.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired around 7:30 pm Sunday..

The gunman was killed in an “interaction” with police.

A seventh person is in hospital and is expected to survive.

- Advertisement -

York police chief Jim MacSween calls it a “horrendous” scene.

So far, there’s no known motive for the shooting.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire