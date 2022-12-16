Listen Live

Canadian public servants must return to the office two or three days per week

By Brendan Pawliw
Stock photo

The federal government says its civil servants will be required to return to their workplaces for two to three days a week, starting in January.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says they’re not going back to the way things used to be.

But she adds in-person work results in better collaboration and innovation.

The plan will be phased in over the first three months of next year.

Public service unions are condemning the move, saying their members have shown they can do their jobs effectively, working from home, over the past three years.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

