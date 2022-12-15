Listen Live

Status of women committee releases report on links between resource projects and MMIWG

By Brendan Pawliw
A Commons committee says resource companies should be compelled to account for the effects of their projects on indigenous women and girls.

The Status of Women committee says there’s an increase in harassment and assault against Indigenous women and girls, when a transient, largely male workforce arrives to work on major resource projects.

The committee adds the federal government should require these companies to implement mandatory training on gender-based violence and sexual violence.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

