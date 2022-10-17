Dozens of new record-high temperatures were set across B-C over the weekend, including a couple that had stood for more than a century.

But that’s led to extremely dry conditions in most of the province…..and concern about the fire threat from the B-C Wildfire Service.

Several areas of the province are now under Level Five drought conditions….the highest on the scale.

Those include Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, and northeastern B-C.

