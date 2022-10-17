Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsUnseasonably warm weather causing concern among BC Wildfire Service
News

Unseasonably warm weather causing concern among BC Wildfire Service

By Brendan Pawliw
(Bear hole Lake wildfire. Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service.)

Dozens of new record-high temperatures were set across B-C over the weekend, including a couple that had stood for more than a century.

But that’s led to extremely dry conditions in most of the province…..and concern about the fire threat from the B-C Wildfire Service.

Several areas of the province are now under Level Five drought conditions….the highest on the scale.

Those include Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast, and northeastern B-C.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News