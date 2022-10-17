Listen Live

Loblaw pumps the brakes on food inflation by implementing price freeze

By Brendan Pawliw
Galen Weston announces price freeze on all no name products (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

Canada’s largest grocery store chain is freezing prices on its No Name products.

Loblaw president Galen Weston says the price freeze on the more than 15 hundred products will continue until the end of January.

Weston says the price of groceries has gone up about 10 percent and while the company is pushing back on unfair price increases most are reasonable as they stem from increased costs to suppliers.

Weston promises more deals in the weeks ahead.

Earlier this year grocers in other countries froze prices to help ease the burden of soaring inflation.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

