Local engineer Simon Yu has been voted Mayor of Prince George.

Preliminary results from the City of Prince George in Saturday’s Municipal Election show Yu with 6,092 votes (42%) which was 1,940 more than Terri McConnachie who finished second with 4,152 (27%).

McConnachie gave up her seat on Council to try to run for the Mayor’s chair.

Lyn Hall stepped down from the position after serving two terms.

Roy Stewart was third out of six with 2,424 votes followed by Adam Hyatt with 1,773, Lisa Mitchell with 553, and Chris Wood with 159.

​Candidate Name ​Advance & Mail Votes ​Election Day Votes ​TOTAL VOTES ​ELECTED ​YU, Simon ​1,180 ​4,912 ​6,092 ​Yes ​HYATT, Adam ​328 ​1,445 ​1,773 ​No ​McCONNACHIE, Terri ​1,093 ​3,059 ​4,152 ​No ​MITCHELL, Lisa ​143 ​410 ​553 ​No ​STEWART, Roy ​689 ​1,735 ​2,424 ​No ​WOOD, Christopher S. ​34 ​125 ​159 ​No

The eight members elected to Prince George City Council in this order are Bryan Skakun, Garth Frizzell, Kyle Sampson, Cori Ramsay, Ron Polillo, Trudy Klassen, Tim Bennett, and Susan Scott.

Skakun tops the polls with 9,370 votes followed by Frizzell with 6,911, Sampson with 6,840, Ramsay with 5,971, Polillo with 5,685, Klassen with 5,515, Bennett with 5,295 and Scott with 5,224.

Skakun, Frizzell, Sampson, Ramsay, and Scott were all incumbents.

Wesley Mitchell just missed getting a seat finishing ninth with 4,790 votes, which was 434 behind Scott.

Candidate Name ​Advance & Mail Votes ​Election Day Votes ​TOTAL VOTES ​ELECTED ​BENNETT, Tim ​1,229 ​4,066 5,295 ​Yes ​FRIZZELL, Garth ​1,769 ​5,142 ​6,911 Yes ​KLASSEN, Trudy ​1,232 ​4,283 ​5,515 Yes ​POLILLO, Ron ​1,336 ​4,349 ​5,685 Yes ​RAMSAY, Cori ​1,445 ​4,526 ​5,971 Yes ​SAMPSON, Kyle ​1,633 ​5,207 ​6,840 Yes ​SCOTT, Susan ​1,373 ​3,851 ​5,224 Yes ​SKAKUN, Brian ​2,305 ​7,065 ​9,370 Yes ​COOK, Richard ​320 ​882 ​1,202​ No ​JEFFERY, Doug ​466 ​1,437 ​1,903 No ​MAHONEY, Colleen ​775 ​2,624 ​3,399 No ​MANHAS, Karm ​906 ​3,427 ​4,333 No ​MITCHELL, Wesley ​1,074 ​3,716 ​4,790 No ​MUIR, Karen ​921 ​3,052 ​3,973 No ​SALIM, Nour ​397 ​1,332 ​1,729 No ​SERUP, Paul ​474 ​1,607 ​2,081 No ​STEIDLE, James ​871 ​3,076 ​3,947 No ​STERN, Chris ​625 ​1,800 ​2,425 No ​STOLZ, Cameron ​1,030 ​3,371 ​4,401 No ​ZUKOWSKI, John ​891 ​2,549 ​3,440 No

The new city council will be sworn in on November 7th.

With files from Hartley Miller and Brendan Pawliw