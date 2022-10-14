The average price for rental accommodation in Canada has surpassed two-thousand dollars a month for the first time.

A report published by the website Rentals.ca finds the cost of rentals as of September was more than 15 percent higher than a year earlier.

The highest increases were found in B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

The company added changing preferences in a post-COVID world, increased demand, plus rising mortgage rates, drove the increase in rental prices.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire