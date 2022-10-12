Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta’s new premier.

The former leader of the Wildrose party won the leadership of the United Conservative Party last week with a narrow 53 percent win on the sixth ballot.

Smith adds she’ll act to defend citizens’ rights and freedoms while governing with compassion for the vulnerable.

Smith’s leadership campaign included a pledge to introduce a Sovereignty Act to reject federal decisions that go against Alberta’s provincial rights.

She’s also promised changes to Human Rights legislation to protect those who refuse vaccinations from discrimination.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire