One man is dead following a shooting in Dawson Creek over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

According to the RCMP, the North District Major Crime Unit has been deployed following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Arras Road just after 6 pm Sunday evening (Oct 9th).

Once officers were on the scene, they found one man in a vehicle who sustained injuries that were inconsistent with a motor vehicle crash and later passed away.

Sgt. Chris Manseau told Vista Radio that residents will notice a heavier police presence over the coming days.

- Advertisement -

“The North District Major Crime Unit is taking conduct of this investigation and is working closely in partnership with the Dawson Creek RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The public can expect to see an increase in police presence in the area over the next several days while the investigation is continuing.”

The North District Major Crime Unit is asking any witnesses or anyone who was near the intersection heading towards Dawson Creek between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with dash-camera video to contact the detachment.