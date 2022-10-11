A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison, after admitting to the murder of a B-C teenager.

Jack Sepple will spend at least 23 years in prison for killing 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Wadsworth had travelled from her hometown of Vernon to Britain to be with Sepple after meeting him online.

On the day of her murder last February 1st, she had sent text messages to friends saying she wanted to leave Sepple and needed help.

Later messages say the problems had been “sorted” were sent by Sepple after he killed her.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire