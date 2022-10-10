As strong winds blow across the province, BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers around Northern BC.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement regarding winds reaching up to 60 km per hour across most of BC.

As of noon today (Monday), BC Hydro is reporting a pair of outages near Burns Lake, with 1,714 customers affected in the area.

In the Prince George area, an estimated 798 customers are without power due to six separate outages.

A tree down across wires is listed as the cause for three of those, while the rest are under investigation.

This morning, 1,288 customers in Telkwa were without power for just over two hours due to a downed tree across wires.

One of the outages is reported to have been caused by trees down across wires, with the other still under investigation.

This morning, 139 customers in Fraser Lake were without power due to an outage.

Last night, (Sunday) a several outages had an estimated 1,965 customers in the Smithers area without power, the cause of both is under investigation.