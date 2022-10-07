Listen Live

BC’s unemployment drops to 4.3% in September

By Brendan Pawliw
Jobs (Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Fewer people were looking for work in Canada last month with the unemployment rate dropping slightly.

Statistics Canada says the rate fell to 5.2 percent in September, down from 5.4 percent in August.

The Canadian economy added 21,000 jobs last month.

The gain in employment was expected as job losses in the education sector during the summer were reversed with the reopening of schools.

The B.C. unemployment rate is 4.3 percent, down from 4.8 the previous month.

B.C. is the second lowest in the country behind Saskatchewan’s 4.1 percent.

