UNBC continues to be in the top echelon of small Canadian universities according to the latest Maclean’s magazine rankings.

The university placed second out of 19 post-secondary institutions in the Primarily Undergraduate tier – only New Brunswick-based Mount Allison ranked higher.

“UNBC is among the best universities of its size in Canada because of our exceptional students and alumni who are making a difference in their communities, our phenomenal faculty who foster a stimulating learning environment and conduct cutting-edge research, and our dedicated staff who ensure our University continues to offer a top-notch experience,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“These rankings are the latest evidence that UNBC’s excellent academic programming and research culture are inspiring future leaders across northern B.C. and beyond.”

- Advertisement -

This also marked the 19th consecutive year UNBC finished in the top five in its category.

UNBC also received high marks including a tie for first in student-faculty ratio and top three finishes in students who have won national awards and total research dollars.

UNBC placed first in its category in 2015, 2016, and 2021. This is the sixth time UNBC has placed second. It was also the runner-up in 2008, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019.