A Commons committee stated there should be a moratorium on the use of facial recognition technology unless there’s permission from a court.

The committee is concerned about the threat to personal privacy from the unregulated practice.

It wants the federal government to establish new laws to govern the technology, including prohibitions against its use, and how it would be overseen and controlled.

Until that happens, it recommends that all use of facial recognition by police and businesses should be put on hold.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire