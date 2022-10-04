The Public Health Agency of Canada says their analysis estimates that, with no public health measures and no vaccines, 800 thousand Canadians would have died of COVID-19.

Under that worst-case scenario, more than two million people would have been admitted to hospitals over the first two years of the pandemic.

So far, about 45 thousand deaths have been blamed on the virus across the country.

The agency’s study also found that the only countries with lower rates of hospitalizations and deaths were so-called “zero COVID” nations, such as New Zealand and Singapore, which imposed harsh lockdowns and banned all travel.

