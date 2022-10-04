Mounties say there’s been a considerable increase in fraudulent activity over the past two years and most of it is now on-line.

According to the RCMP, arresting and charging the perpetrators is especially difficult but they add that education and public awareness are important tools to limiting the toll.

The Canadian Anti-fraud Centre says Canadians lost an estimated 383 million dollars to fraud in 2021.

That’s more than double the amount seen before the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire