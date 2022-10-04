The B-C legislature has opened its fall session and several major issues are up for debate in the coming weeks.

The NDP government has come under fire over high inflation numbers and problems in the health care system, especially the shortage of family doctors.

The session opened with the swearing-in of Elenore Sturko, who won last month’s byelection in Surrey for the Liberals.

She becomes the first newly-elected legislator in Canada to swear allegiance to King Charles.

This will be the last session with Premier John Horgan at the helm.

He announced last June that he was retiring because of health issues.

His successor will be chosen in December.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire