The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has confirmed that they are looking into a death that occurred in Williams Lake RCMP cells over the weekend.

“Information provided by the RCMP indicates that in the evening on September 30, 2022, police stopped a man and a woman on a moped. At that time, the man was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment and lodged in cells at around 12:25 a.m. on October 1st.”

The IIO says the man was found to be in medical distress at around 4:50 a.m.

“Emergency Health Services were called in but despite life-saving measures, the man was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

- Advertisement -

The IIO is mandated to investigate all police-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm to determine whether any officer may have a committed an offence.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff