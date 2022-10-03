Listen Live

In-custody death at Williams Lake RCMP detachment under investigation

By Brendan Pawliw
Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (courtesy of IIO)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has confirmed that they are looking into a death that occurred in Williams Lake RCMP cells over the weekend.

“Information provided by the RCMP indicates that in the evening on September 30, 2022, police stopped a man and a woman on a moped. At that time, the man was arrested and taken to the RCMP detachment and lodged in cells at around 12:25 a.m. on October 1st.”

The IIO says the man was found to be in medical distress at around 4:50 a.m.

“Emergency Health Services were called in but despite life-saving measures, the man was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

The IIO is mandated to investigate all police-related incidents resulting in death or serious harm to determine whether any officer may have a committed an offence.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff

