Even though Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures hovering around 20 degrees in Prince George for the first week of October, it’s still time to put on the winter tires.

As of yesterday (Saturday) Winter tires are now required until April 30th on most roads in Northern BC.

According to the Provincial Government, a legal winter tire (on a standard passenger vehicle) must have at least 3.5 millimetres of tread depth, and must be labelled with either the M+S symbol, or the three-peaked mountain or snowflake symbol.

The province also recommends drivers use four winter tires that are evenly matched in thread type and depth, however it is required that you have at least two matching winter tires on the primary drive axle.