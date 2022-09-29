Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is sounding the alarm bells over the medical imaging backlog in BC.

On Tuesday, BC Radiological Society President Dr. Charlotte Yong-Hing penned a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix stating a delay of this magnitude will see thousands of people receive their diagnostic results too late.

Bond told Vista Radio this is another example of our health care system in crisis.

“We now understand that medical imaging is now seeing significant delays of waiting and at the end of the day, the likely cost will be is that their will be British Columbians who die as a result of that wait,”

“A cancer diagnosis is terrifying. And to think that they have to wait for medical imaging, which will lay out a path of treatment is unacceptable.”

She added the letters are devastatingly difficult to read and talks about how people could potentially die while on a waitlist in our province.

The Radiological Society stated there are four key issues that need to be addressed to improve the service including health human resources, equipment, breast imaging, and community imaging clinics.

A copy of the letter can be found below.

