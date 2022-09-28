Premier John Horgan, along with five BC Ministers gathered with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation for multiple discussions.

The event began on September 21st, and was held at the Nemiah Valley Lodge.

The discussions went on for two days going over the opportunities under the Gwets’en Nilt’i Pathway Agreement for further reconciliation and Tŝilhqot’in self-determination.

“I think there were some good discussions, there were difficult discussions on both sides.” says Joe Alphonse, Chief for the Tŝilhqot’in National Government.

“I think there’s a lot of movement, and a willingness to work together and move forward.”

Other topics that were brought up included collaboration, shared decision making, and social and cultural priorities that would support the health and wellness of the Nation and six communities.

The Gwets’en Nilt’i Pathway Agreement is to bring change between the relationship of the Tŝilhqot’in Nation, Canada and British Columbia.

That will make it the first multilateral reconciliation agreement in the province.

The purpose of Tŝilhqot’in self-determination, is so that the Tŝilhqot’in communities can move away from the Indian Act and go toward self governance.