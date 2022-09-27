The cleanup and repairs in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona could take weeks.

Officials say highways and bridges have been washed out, hydro lines have been downed by thousands of fallen trees, and hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Currently, about 250-thousand homes and businesses across Atlantic Canada are without power.

Two deaths are now being directly attributed to the storm.

An 81-year-old Nova Scotia man is now thought to have been swept into the sea on Friday.

An extensive search has failed to find his body.

A 73-year-old woman in southwestern Newfoundland died when high waves crashed into her house, carrying her into the ocean.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire