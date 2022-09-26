Starting on Saturday, you will no longer need a mask at the Prince George Airport.

Earlier today (Monday), Ottawa rescinded all remaining travel restrictions due to COVID-19 including the mask requirement on trains and planes.

YXS CEO and President, Gord Duke told Vista Radio the rules that were in place became cumbersome to air travellers as the pandemic started to recede.

“I think that as the vaccination rate went up and the various versions of COVID became less and less, at some point, it just makes common sense that we are following the science and let’s get rid of these requirements.”

“It took hard work and lobbying behind the scenes but we are really pleased with the government taking this action.”

Duke added after a rough spring and summer the whole industry seems to be rebounding nicely.

“Certainly, we think that the airlines and the large hub airports have been able to improve their service after the difficulties in the spring and early summer. I think we have seen that operational integrity come back.”

“It’s not just the mask mandate but all of the actions that were taken in response to the pandemic that is being pulled back will be helpfully in allowing people to make the decision to travel again.”

In addition, travellers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre-or on arrival testing and health checks, quarantine on arrival, or report if they have signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the use of the ArriveCan app will no longer be necessary to get into the country.