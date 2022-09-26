At least 300 Canadian soldiers are being sent into eastern Canada, following the passage of post-tropical storm Fiona.

About 100 troops each are due to arrive in Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland to help with cleanup efforts.

Power is still out for tens of thousands of people, roads across the region remain blocked, and several areas are keeping school closed, after the storm pounded the area with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and high surf.

A woman in southwestern Newfoundland who was swept out to sea when waves crashed into her home on Saturday is confirmed as the storm’s first

fatality. Her body was recovered yesterday (Sunday).

The federal government says it will also match donations made to a special fund set up by the Canadian Red Cross for storm relief.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire