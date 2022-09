The last wildfire to be reported as out of control in our province is now being held.

Officials say the Battleship Mountain blaze, about 75 kilometers west of Fort St. John, was likely caused by lightning in late August.

It burned more than 300 square kilometers and set off a week-long evacuation for about one thousand people.

Officials say area residents will continue to see smoke from the fire until there is significant rainfall.

