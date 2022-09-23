Drivers of electric vehicles (EV) can now charge up farther north than ever before.

BC Hydro’s newest EV fast charging site is up and running at McLeod Lake.

“We are working to make it easier for drivers in B.C. to go electric and take advantage of B.C.’s clean, reliable and affordable hydroelectricity,” said Bruce Ralston, the Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. “This location in McLeod Lake helps make public charging more convenient and accessible for people in northern B.C. This station also brings us another step closer to achieving our CleanBC goal of completing B.C.’s Electric Highway.”

BC Hydro says this fast charging station can add 50km of range to an average EV in 20 minutes plugged in.

There are now 118 charging units in 79 communities across B.C.