Residents in Atlantic Canada are being told to have an emergency kit ready, enough food and water to last 72 hours, and to make sure their electronic devices are fully charged.

The advice comes as the area waits to see what Hurricane Fiona will bring.

Pounding rain, severe winds, and storm surges are all anticipated with Fiona expected to transition to a post-tropical storm as it approaches Nova Scotia tomorrow (Friday) night.

Forecasters say it will pass through eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Saturday, before reaching the lower Quebec north shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire