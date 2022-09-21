The new superintendent for School District 91 has announced a series of administrative changes.

Karla Mitchell issued the following staff appointments:

District Principal of Early Learning and Child Care

Wendy Kelemen takes on the newly created position to oversee and coordinate the new Ministry Framework for Early Learning and Child Care. She has been with the district since 1999

in a variety of positions, including teaching at Fraser Lake Elem-Secondary, Mapes Elementary, Muriel

Mould Primary and Lakes District Secondary.

Sinkut View Elementary Principal

Jason Kadonaga is the new Principal at Sinkut View Elementary following the departure of Stacey Soffel who accepted a new position.

Jason brings over a decade of experience in public education as a teacher in Prince George and at

W.L. Mcleod in Vanderhoof. Most recently, Jason has been the Vice-Principal at EBUS Academy.

EBUS Vice-Principal

Mia Moutray is the Vice-Principal at EBUS Academy. Mia has over a decade of experience in education and was a founding member of the NVSS Middle Years

program.