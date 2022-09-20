Listen Live

Endako man enters guilty plea on several sex charges

By Brendan Pawliw
(Neil Leonard Litke. Photo supplied by RCMP)

A 62-year-old Endako man has been charged with four counts of sexual assault following a lengthy investigation by the RCMP.

In April of 2021, the Fraser Lake detachment received a report that a female youth had been touched inappropriately.

Upon further review, police learned there were eight more victims with incidents occurring between 1971-2021.

“We realize this is a traumatic situation, however, there are support groups in place that can offer assistance to victims of sexual assault,” said Sgt Jason Rumming, NCO i/c, Fraser Lake RCMP.

Neil Leonard Litke pled guilty to a number of charges and is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Litke remains in the community under strict conditions.

Anyone who believes they may have come in contact with Litke is asked to reach out the Fraser Lake detachment.

