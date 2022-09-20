Canfor is extending its reduced production capacity to the end of 2022.

The company stated it’s due to challenging market conditions.

The reduction will be laid out through a two-week curtailment beginning on Monday (September 26th) at the majority of solid wood facilities including Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Houston, and will be followed by the resumption of reduced operating schedules.

This is expected to result in a reduction of approximately 200 million board feet of production capacity.

“We are temporarily curtailing production in BC due to reduced market demand. We will leverage our global operating platform to prioritize the requirements of our customers,” said Don Kayne, President, and CEO, of Canfor.

To limit the impact on employees, they will have the opportunity to work during downtime to complete maintenance projects and other site activities.