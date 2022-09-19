Prince George has lost an icon and huge community booster.

Tom Masich passed away this morning (Sunday) just after 10:00.

He was 86.

Masich was one of the first inductees into the Prince George Sports Hall of Fame in 1998

(coach/builder).

He was a long time head coach of the Prince George Track and Field Club which he founded in 1973.

Masich arrived in the city in 1966 after coaching track clubs in Kimberley and Prince Rupert.

As a recognition of his dedicated service, the City of Prince George renamed Massey Place Stadium (which opened in 1990) to Masich Place Stadium in 2005.

Masich received one of the highest honors in 2002, Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

“Track has always been part of me. It’s always been the one thing I have enjoyed. I really enjoy watching kids develop from nine- and 10-year-olds to their teenage years,” said Masich in an interview prior to being inducted into the P.G. Sports Hall of Fame.

He was responsible for the prestigious 1998 Royal Canadian Legion National Track and Field Championships coming to Prince George.

It was a showcase for the top 17-and-under athletes in the country.

While Masich was highly regarded in all aspects of track on a local, regional and national stage, he also played an instrumental role in founding the Prince George to Boston Marathon (now called the Labour Day Classic) and the Prince George Minor Basketball Association.

According to his wife, Anne, Tom had been in declining health for the last 11 years and needed total care for the past two.

He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and a blood infection.

Tom was at Gateway Lodge before going into hospice care on Monday (September 12th).

Tom was a leader, a role model, a man of strong principals, and someone that made a huge positive impact in Prince George.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Anne, plus four children, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Like Tom, the Masich family has made significant contributions to the community.

As per Tom’s wishes, there will not be a service.