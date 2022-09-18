The provincial government is investing in research projects at several post-secondary institutions across BC, including UNBC.

“As part of our StrongerBC Economic Plan and commitment to prepare people for the jobs of tomorrow, we are investing in research capabilities at B.C. post-secondary institutions to help solve some of our society’s most pressing issues,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“These investments – ranging from environmental health to vibration and acoustics research – allow researchers to create new and innovative technology that will improve the lives of people throughout B.C.”

The funding comes from the BC Knowledge Development Fund, which has awarded more than $850-million to 1,500 projects since 1998.

This year, a total of $30-million is being distributed to 120 research projects at eight different universities.

$396,557 of that money is being awarded to four projects at UNBC:

Enhanced infrastructure for wood building vibration and acoustics research, led by Jianhui Zhou. ($99,979)

Terahertz innovation hub, led by Matthew Reid. ($99,969)

Integrated analysis of myelin gene expression at the DNA, RNA, and protein level, led by Kendra Furber. ($99,459)

Monitoring extreme climate and hydrometeorological events, led by Stephen Dery. ($97,150)

“This funding ensures UNBC researchers and their colleagues across the province have the latest equipment and technology they need to conduct meaningful and exceptional research programs,” said UNBC Interim Vice-President of Research and Innovation.

“Whether the topics are DNA, engineering, climate change or physics, BCKDF supports UNBC researchers to create new knowledge and develop local solutions that have a global impact.”