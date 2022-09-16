The unions representing 40,000 school support workers have just reached a tentative 3-year deal with the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA).

These unions, represented by the K-12 Presidents Council, include education assistants, school secretaries, custodians/caretakers, Indigenous support workers, child/youth/family support workers, IT workers, library technicians, Strong Start facilitators & early childhood educators, trades & maintenance workers, and bus drivers from across BC.

The K-12 school support members will get a first look at the deal before the specifics become public knowledge.

“Our bargaining committees worked hard to reach this tentative agreement,” said Paul Simpson, president of the K-12 Presidents Council. “Working together, we were able to reach an agreement that recognizes the vital role our members have in providing this province’s students the highest quality of education in healthy schools.”

This agreement will serve as a bargaining chip in local discussions between unions and school districts across the province.