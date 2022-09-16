Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsRestricted area around Bearhole Lake fire has shrunk
News

Restricted area around Bearhole Lake fire has shrunk

By Will Peters
Updated Bearhole Lake Fire restriction map (courtesy of the PG Fire Centre)

Starting tomorrow (September 16th) at noon, the restricted area around the Bearhole Lake wildfire of note will be shrinking back from the borders set on September 5th.

In a news release, the Prince George Wildfire Centre set the following boundaries:

“The order applies to crown land within the geographic boundary outlined below and shown on the map provided:

  • Starting at the junction of Boot Lake Road and Highway 52; then heading South along Highway 52 for 31 km to the junction of Highway 52 and Redwillow Forest Service Road; then heading West for 27.5 km to a point west of Hambrook Lake; then heading North for 29.75 km to a point east of Highway 52, 11 km along Hourglass Road; then heading East for 30 km to the starting point at the junction of Boot Lake Road and Highway 52.”

They say the only allowable reasons for a person to enter this fire zone are:

- Advertisement -
  1. Travelling to or from his or her residence;
  2. Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act;
  3. Travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or
  4. Travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Failure to comply with these restrictions could result in a $1,150 fine.

Below is the previous map of the restricted area, for comparison.

File photo – the area restriction for Bearhole Lake as of September 5th (Photo provided by BC Wildfire service)
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News