Starting tomorrow (September 16th) at noon, the restricted area around the Bearhole Lake wildfire of note will be shrinking back from the borders set on September 5th.

In a news release, the Prince George Wildfire Centre set the following boundaries:

“The order applies to crown land within the geographic boundary outlined below and shown on the map provided:

Starting at the junction of Boot Lake Road and Highway 52; then heading South along Highway 52 for 31 km to the junction of Highway 52 and Redwillow Forest Service Road; then heading West for 27.5 km to a point west of Hambrook Lake; then heading North for 29.75 km to a point east of Highway 52, 11 km along Hourglass Road; then heading East for 30 km to the starting point at the junction of Boot Lake Road and Highway 52.”

They say the only allowable reasons for a person to enter this fire zone are:

Travelling to or from his or her residence; Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act; Travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or Travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Failure to comply with these restrictions could result in a $1,150 fine.

Below is the previous map of the restricted area, for comparison.