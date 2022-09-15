Northern history was made today when Jared Young got the phone call saying he would be joining the Chicago Cubs, becoming the first Prince George product to be called up to the big leagues.

He will be replacing Cubs’ outfielder Rafael Ortega will be out for the season after taking an attempted bunt off his ring finger.

Young has been a part of the Cubs’ organization since 2017, when he was drafted in the 15th round by the team.

This season, Young has been playing for Triple-A Iowa, where he has 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, a .228 batting average with a .723 OPS.

The Cubs play the Mets tonight, and are next in action against the Colorado Rockies on Friday morning at 11:20.