The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has mixed feelings over the federal holiday set for Monday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

BC will observe the national day of mourning with most crown corporations and schools closed across the province.

Provincial Affairs Director, Annie Dormuth told Vista Radio while private businesses will be open, employee availability may be an issue.

“It’s five or six days short notice and I would have to say with schools being out for the day, this will impact business operations as to whether or not some employees will have to stay home and take care of their children. For owners, this might mean rearranging some business hours and operation schedules as well.”

Dormuth and many others in the business sector would have preferred an announcement made a little bit sooner.

“I would say there is a bit of frustration on the side of businesses awaiting clarification by the BC Government that came late yesterday (Tuesday) on what they were planning to do to mark and commemorate the day.”

In addition, Canada’s banks will be staying open on Monday.

The Canadian Bankers Association stated they will observe a moment of silence and continue to deliver essential banking services to the country’s residents.