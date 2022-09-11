It was a decisive first-ballot win for Pierre Poilievre last night.

The longtime Member of Parliament and former Cabinet Minister from Ontario has been chosen as the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, with more than 69 per cent of the vote.

Poilievre’s victory comes after a divisive seven-month leadership campaign.

He picked up support across the country, coming in as member’s first choice in all but six ridings. (Six in Quebec and two in Ontario)

A pledge to end remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates to, as he put it, “allow people to work and travel freely” received one of the largest cheers from the Ottawa crowd.

Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest placed second with 16 per cent of the vote, Leslyn Lewis finished third with more than 9 per cent, followed by Roman Baber and Scott Aitchison.

-With files from the Vista National Newswire